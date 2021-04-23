

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production increased sharply in March, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.



Industrial output grew 16.78 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.52 percent increase in February.



Manufacturing output gained 18.05 percent yearly in March. Mining and quarrying production increased 9.45 percent and electricity and gas supply output rose 2.17 percent



Meanwhile, water supply output fell 1.05 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.05 percent in March, following a 3.94 percent growth in the prior month.



Another report from the ministry showed that retail sales rose 12.0 percent annually in March, after a 12.81 percent increase in February.



Wholesale trade grew 11.7 percent yearly in March.



