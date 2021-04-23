Germany might tender a total of 6 GW of solar next year if the authorities decide to move forward with plans to add 4 GW of new capacity. Around 100 MW could be devoted to agrivoltaics and floating PV.From pv magazine Germany The political parties that form Germany's current coalition government, CDU/CSU and SPD, have reached an agreement on how to expand the nation's tenders for renewable energy. Their agreement for additional power tenders is particularly encouraging for photovoltaics, as allocations for solar could increase from 1.9 GW to 6 GW in 2022. An additional 2 GW could become available ...

