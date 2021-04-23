Emerald to host 2020 year-end financial results conference call on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 10:30 AM ET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2021) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald" or "the Company") has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company will voluntarily delist its Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") after market close on Monday, April 26, 2021. The Common Shares will commence trading on the CSE under the same symbol, EMH, at market open Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Trading of the Common Shares in the US will continue unchanged on the OTCQX under the symbol EMHTF.

"As a key part of Emerald's go-forward strategy, we have a clear intent to move forward on opportunities in the US. Transferring our listing to the CSE allows us to take these steps without restriction, and we expect to take our first step imminently," said Riaz Bandali, President and CEO.

Year-end financial report and conference call

Emerald will report audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Friday, April 30, 2021. The company will host a conference call on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET. To access the audio broadcast, please dial (866) 652-5200, or via the internet at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/emhtf210429.html

An archived version of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the "Investors" section of Emerald's website: https://emeraldhealth.ca/investors/events-and-presentations/

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products with an emphasis on innovation and product excellence.

