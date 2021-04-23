

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB):



-Earnings: $0.30 billion in Q1 vs. -$7.38 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.21 in Q1 vs. -$5.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $299 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.19 per share -Revenue: $5.22 billion in Q1 vs. $7.46 billion in the same period last year.



