23.04.2021 | 13:34
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, April 22

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 31 March 2021, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 25 May 2021.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 23 April 2021

