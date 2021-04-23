

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $584 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $660 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $610 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $4.74 billion from $5.01 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $610 Mln. vs. $734 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.80 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q1): $4.74 Bln vs. $5.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.30 to $7.55



