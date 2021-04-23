Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2021) - Rifco Inc. (TSXV: RFC) ("Rifco" or the "Company") announced today that as part of its regular review of compensation, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of 300,000 stock options to the non-management directors of the Company. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.75 per common share and will expire on April 22, 2026. The options will vest over four years.

Further, the board has revised its pay structure. Non-management directors will receive $30,000 annually for their services, and the chair will receive an additional $5,000 annually. Should any special committees be struck, committee members will receive an additional $5,000 per month that the committee is functioning. The pay structure simplifies previous pay structure and should reduce the overall board compensation by up to 25 percent.

