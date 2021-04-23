Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115GK ISIN: US45773H2013 Ticker-Symbol: GBMB 
Tradegate
23.04.21
16:30 Uhr
5,588 Euro
-2,004
-26,40 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5375,58016:31
5,5405,58116:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC5,588-26,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.