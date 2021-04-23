Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of California Gold. Under this all share acquisition, California Gold's shareholders will receive one Stratabound share for each California Gold share, with approximately 65.1 million shares being issued.

This agreement is subject to the customary conditions including regulatory and exchange approvals along with a break fee payable to Stratabound should the transaction not proceed.

California Gold Mining's flagship Fremont gold project located in Mariposa County, California lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt. The Mother Lode Gold Belt, one of the most prolific gold belts in the world, is estimated to have produced 50 million ounces of gold throughout history. Its famed mineral deposits have been attracting interest and investments to the region since the Gold Rush of the 1840s.

The property's two historical underground gold mines, the Pine Tree and the Josephine, cover approximately one kilometre out of a total four kilometres of strike along the regional Mother Lode Shear Zone, which extends across and beyond the property. In addition to coming with an initial NI 43-101 resource of 879,000 ounces grading 1.6 grams per tonne gold based only on the Pine Tree-Josephine Zone, the project has excellent exploration upside plus development potential at an attractive valuation.

Larry Phillips, California Gold's Interim President and CEO, added: "This is an attractive offer for California Gold Shareholders with the pro forma company being well-capitalized with a strong net cash position, shareholder base and team in place to advance the flagship Fremont Gold project for the benefit of both Stratabound and California Gold shareholders."

Stratabound Minerals is well-funded and focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada.

In addition to the McIntyre Brook Project in New Brunswick, the company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource totaling 448,000 tonnes averaging 1.75% copper, 0.046% cobalt, and 0.30 g/t gold for a 2.2% copper equivalent, plus an inferred resource of 162,000 tonnes averaging 1.47% copper, 0.04% cobalt and 0.24 g/t gold for a 1.87% copper equivalent.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca contact R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO, at 416-915-4157 or email info@stratabound.com. For more information about California Gold, please the company's website at www.CaliGold.ca, contact Larry Phillips, President and CEO, at 647-977-9267 ext 333 or email LPhillips@CaliGold.ca.

