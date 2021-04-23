

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Incyte's (INCY) Olumiant or baricitinib 2-mg tablet taken once daily showed improvement in key measured treatment outcomes compared to placebo, and helped further characterize the long-term safety profile in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, as per new analyses of BREEZE-AD5 Phase 3 clinical trial data and an extended safety analysis across multiple trials.



In one BREEZE-AD5 analysis, OLUMIANT provided concurrent improvements in the severity and extent of AD, other key symptoms and quality of life as early as one week, as measured by percent change from baseline compared to placebo.



In a separate BREEZE-AD5 analysis, adults with AD on 10-50% of their bodies at baseline who were treated with OLUMIANT showed significant improvements in the severity and extent of disease compared to placebo.



In the integrated safety analysis of eight AD studies of OLUMIANT, there were no increases in rates for treatment-emergent adverse events, serious adverse events or serious infections with long-term OLUMIANT therapy compared to the placebo-controlled period.



Olumiant, an oral JAK inhibitor discovered by Incyte and licensed to Lilly, is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an investigational medication for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe AD.



Outside the U.S., Olumiant is the first JAK inhibitor approved for AD in more than 40 countries. It is also being investigated for the treatment of adults with alopecia areata, systemic lupus erythematosus, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, COVID-19 and for its approved indication for rheumatoid arthritis.



