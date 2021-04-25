ATX TR slightly down this week with Wienerberger, Palfinger, S&T and Agrana coming out as the final four auf our Stock Market Tournament http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament.News came from Strabag, Immofinanz, Vienna Stock Exchange, voestalpine , … BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,46% to 6.339,78 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 15,98%. Up to now there were 49 days with a positive and 29 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,46% away, from the low 15,98%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,43%, the weakest is Friday with -0,11%. These are the best-performers this week: Addiko Bank 7,48% in front of Frequentis 6,99% and Verbund 4,62%. And the following stocks performed worst: Porr -7,08% in front of SBO ...

