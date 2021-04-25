Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has been awarded a contract by Hydro-Québec, Canada, to rehabilitate the hydraulic passages of the Carillon generating station located on the Ottawa River, Canada. This order follows the recent contract from Hydro-Québec for the first phase to complete the re-equipment of six 54-MW turbine/generator units of this plant. Realization of this additional project will span over seven years.Andritz: weekly performance: 4.23% Fabasoft: Due to the successful development and strategic importance of the Mindbreeze business in the Fabasoft Group, Fabasoft increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH from 76% to 85.5%. The shares were acquired by the management of Mindbreeze GmbH, which previously held 24%. Mindbreeze Management, which is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...