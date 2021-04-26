

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release final February figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Their previous readings were 98.5 and 90.3, respectively.



Singapore will provide March numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.2 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year. That follows the 1.6 percent monthly increase and the 16.4 percent annual spike in February.



Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed on Monday for ANZAC Day and will reopen on Tuesday.



