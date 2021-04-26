Pioneers new nature-identical, pure CBD alternative for wellness market

EMMAC Life Sciences Group, Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce it has receivedvalidation from the European Commission ("EC"), and European Food Safety Authority ("EFSA") forthe dossier on synthetic CBD as a Novel Food. Validation is the first step in receiving Novel Food authorisation, which is now required for CBD products placed on the market in the European Union in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2015/2283.

EMMAC made the strategic decision to pursue research in synthetic CBD as an alternative route to natural CBD isolate for CBD products meant for non-pharmaceutical use, in order to address issues highlighted by the European Commission including the management of THC levels in wellness products. EMMAC has partnered with Farmabios, a member of the PharmaZell Group, to formulate a nature-identical, pure CBD alternative with undetectable THC levels. A new manufacturing solution to synthesise CBD will provide more high-quality CBD to meet growing demand from the health and wellness markets. The EMMAC-Farmabios partnering dossier is one of the first to have received the validation. The European Union, through the EFSA and EC took the decision to classify CBD as a Novel Food to ensure compliance of companies selling CBD products and protect consumers. Following the Novel Food authorisation, consumers will be able to purchase CBD products, confident in the knowledge that they are buying regulated and safe products. The regulation will also combat remaining legal prejudices on the growing CBD market. EMMAC is also involved in a parallel submission at the UK Food Safety Agency (FSA), following Brexit, to meet the approval of its CBD brands to continue selling products on UK shelves.

Commenting on the validation, EMMAC CEO Antonio Costanzo, said: "The European Commission's decision on CBD is crucial to protecting European consumers and EMMAC welcomes its efforts to regulate the sector with meaningful regulation that ensures the safety of CBD products. As always, EMMAC takes a science-led approach to deliver the highest-quality products possible and we are delighted that this has led to being one of the first companies in Europe to receive validation for CBD."

About EMMAC Life Sciences Limited

EMMAC Life Sciences Limited (EMMAC) is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, EMMAC's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. EMMAC was acquired by Curaleaf, the leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, on April 7 2021.

For more information please visit www.emmac.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (Curaleaf) is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences Group. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

