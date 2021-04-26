A new CELA Clean Energy Latin America study looks at 70 power purchase agreements signed for wind and solar PV projects in Brazil.From pv magazine LatAm CELA Clean Energy Latin America, a financial advisory and strategic consultancy focused on renewable energy, has just published a study on power purchase agreements signed by wind and solar companies in Brazil's open electricity market. The study was based on interviews and questionnaires conducted by eight of the largest renewables companies in the country. Together have more than 4.3 GW of operational renewables capacity installed in Brazil. ...

