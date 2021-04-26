

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's services producer prices increased for the first time in six months in March, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



The services producer price index gained 0.7 percent annually after staying flat in February. This was the first growth since September 2020.



On a monthly basis, the services PPI advanced 0.7 percent in March, faster than the 0.2 percent increase posted in February.



Excluding international transportation, the services PPI climbed 0.6 percent on year following a nil growth a month ago. On month, prices rose by 0.7 percent.



