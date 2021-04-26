DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 26-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 26/04/2021. Name of Issuer: Semper Fortis Esports PLC Security: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BLF80W74 Symbol: SEMP The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1188081 26-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)