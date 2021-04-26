

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson PLC (PSO) reported 5% sales growth in the first quarter. Global Online Learning was up 25%, for the quarter. Pearson said it maintained a strong balance sheet and significant financial headroom. The Group continues to expect to deliver revenue and profit growth in 2021 and for its performance to be in line with 2021 outlook.



'We are making good strategic progress in our ongoing shift to digital, we are in the advanced stages of preparation for the forthcoming launch of our new college app and our organisational redesign is on track,' said Andy Bird, Chief Executive.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

