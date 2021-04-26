

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased less than estimated in February, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, grew to 98.7 in February from 98.5 in January. In the initial estimate, the reading was 99.7.



The coincident index decreased to 89.9 in February from 90.3 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 89.0.



The lagging index rose to 91.6 in February versus 91.6 in the initial estimate. In January, the score was 91.4.



