Online car marketplace YesAuto shares easy-to-follow tips on some simple car maintenance

Is your car fit for the road out of lockdown?

LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With no sign of being able to go abroad just yet, many Brits will be thinking of hitting the UK's coastal and countryside roads. But, you won't get far if your car isn't up to it!

With lockdown restrictions in place for some time across the UK, many vehicles won't have been driven as much as normal. So now is the best time to give the car a quick home MOT - and here's how to do it.

Fluids and levels

If you're a novice when it comes to locating your car's dipstick, have no fear. It's usually marked out under the bonnet by a yellow cap.

Checking your car's fluid level is very simple. To check its oil, remove the dipstick (usually indicated with a yellow handle in the engine bay) and wipe it clean with a rag or cloth. Then, place it back in the tank and remove it once more - it should show you the amount of oil via a gauge on the stick itself. If it's low, pour in the correct oil for your vehicle. All cars are designed to use a certain type of oil. If you open your owner's manual (vital whenever you're doing any work), it will tell you which engine oil you should be using. Almost every car in the world will require a multi-grade oil of some kind.

While you have the bonnet open, it's a good idea to check your windscreen washer fluid too. This is usually signified by a blue cap with a washer logo on it. The washer fluid bottle should also have levels to read and again if it's low, replenish it with proper washer fluid - don't be tempted to just use water.

Checking tyres pressure

If your car has been standing still for a while, there's a good chance your tyres will have lost some pressure. You can adjust this with a home compressor that plugs into your car's 12-volt socket, or use a tyre inflator at a local petrol station.

Check the owner's manual to find out the manufacturer's recommended pressures. Alternatively, they may be shown behind the fuel filler cap or on stickers in the door shuts.

Replacing a headlight bulb

It's always a good idea to check the lights are working before hitting the road, and thankfully it's not difficult to change one yourself if needs be. If a bulb has failed (and you haven't had an accident), you may want to replace both headlights at the same time, as the other one is likely to fail soon too.

Most of today's HID (halogen high-intensity-discharge) or LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs are simple to replace. Remember to wear gloves when handling them, this stops any oil getting on the glass which can cause the bulb to burn out when you turn it on.

Firstly, make sure the car is switched off. Then open the bonnet so you can replace the bulb from inside the engine bay. Locate where the bulb is held in place and if your car has more than one set of lights at the front, ensure you are replacing the right one. You'll see three power wires attached to the base of the bulb and it should be easy to release the locking mechanism to free the bulb. Simply reverse the previous steps to install a new light.

Next, make sure the bulb is placed in the holder so that the beam reflects correctly. Finally, secure the bulb's cover back so that your car's electrics remain waterproof. Then, you're ready to switch the car on and check the headlights are working well again.

Replacing a flat battery

This job is slightly more complicated (and car batteries are heavy) but can be done at home if needed.

Car battery acid is highly corrosive and can leak, so make sure you wear protective clothing such as gloves and goggles. In some car models, when the battery is removed and replaced, you may need to reset the electrics like the Sat Nav and entertainment system.

First, ensure you are safely parked and have your keys to hand in case the central locking system activates when the old battery is removed. Then identify the negative and positive connections as you would with any battery. Negative is usually coloured black and marked '-' while the positive is usually red and marked '+'. When you're ready to remove the battery, always remove the negative terminal first so that you don't damage your car's electrical system. Next, loosen the positive terminal, then the clamps or screws securing the battery in its housing.

Always keep the old battery upright, to minimise the risk of acid spillage. Set the new battery in its housing, making sure the negative and positive poles are in the same position as the one you've just removed. Check this before tightening the clamps or screws that hold the battery in place. Remove the plastic protective covers from the new battery and securely reconnect the positive (+) terminal followed by the negative (-) terminal. Finally, remember not to dispose of the old battery in your household waste. They can generally be recycled at garages, motor parts retailers or recycling centres.

