Montag, 26.04.2021
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Artha Optimum A/S - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 4 May 2021 the par value of the shares issued by Artha Optimum A/S will
be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. 



Last day of trading shares with a par value of DKK 1 in ISIN DK0061029055 will
be 3 May 2021. 



Artha Optimum A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on
the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 





ISIN          DK0061029055                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN:        DK0061541588                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Artha Optimum                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  48,564 shares with a par value of DKK 15,000 (DKK    
             728,460,000)                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  485.640 shares with a par value of DKK 1,500 (DKK    
             728,460,000)                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:     DKK 1,500                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:  ARAOPT                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook   159063                         
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854420
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
