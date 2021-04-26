Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Artha Optimum A/S - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 4 May 2021 the par value of the shares issued by Artha Optimum A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading shares with a par value of DKK 1 in ISIN DK0061029055 will be 3 May 2021. Artha Optimum A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN DK0061029055 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0061541588 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Artha Optimum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 48,564 shares with a par value of DKK 15,000 (DKK 728,460,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 485.640 shares with a par value of DKK 1,500 (DKK 728,460,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 1,500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: ARAOPT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 159063 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854420