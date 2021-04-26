Gilde Healthcare Supports National Roll Out of Dental Chain Tandarts Today

Gilde Healthcare's investment to drive consolidation in fragmented dental care market

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilde Healthcare, a specialized healthcare investor with €1.4 billion under management, announces its investment in dental chain Tandarts Today. With this acquisition, Gilde Healthcare enters the Dutch Dental Care Market with its attractive market dynamics and prevailing growth opportunities.



Eindhoven-based Tandarts Today is an innovative emerging operator of dental clinics, providing high-quality care and a patient centric approach. The group offers the scale advantages of a large organization combined with the feeling of a local dental practice, distinguishing itself from competitors with its broad range of specialized services combined with small-scale implementation. These services provide valuable flexibility for dentists in clinical operations, which is typically limited within larger chains.

Gilde Healthcare's investment will provide Tandarts Today with capital to further expand its market position and services in the domestic market, mainly through acquisitions, but also by investing in modern equipment and further digitization of the dental lab.

"We have been following the developments in the dental space for several years now. In Tandarts Today we have found the quality platform that we have been looking for. The strong track record and enthusiasm with which management continues to build a high-quality operator in this market has convinced us. We believe that this investment will drive improvements in the quality of dental care," says Hugo de Bruin, partner at Gilde Healthcare.

"We are delighted to welcome Gilde Healthcare as an investor in Tandarts Today. Gilde Healthcare will be a valuable partner for our growth plans due to its proven market expertise and experience in implementing buy-and-build strategies within the healthcare space. Our shared ambition is to grow Tandarts Today further and offer national coverage while maintaining an individual local approach," says Ruben Hoefnagels, CEO and Founder of Tandarts Today.

About Tandarts Today

Tandarts Today is a fast-growing chain of dental practices and dental laboratories with a distinctive character, based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Founded in 2015 by Ruben Hoefnagels, Tandarts Today has grown from one practice to running 10+ clinics and central labs with a focus on the south-east of The Netherlands. With a strong track record of growth, Tandarts Today provides a full service offering to patients across the organization while maintaining the personal touch and ambiance of the local clinics. Its success with patients is primarily based on trust and a positive relationship between patient and provider. https://www.tandartstoday.nl/

About Gilde Healthcare

Gilde Healthcare is a specialized healthcare investor managing over €1.4 billion across two fund strategies: Private Equityand Venture & Growth. Gilde Healthcare Private Equity participates in profitable European lower mid-market healthcare companies with a prime focus on the Benelux and DACH region. The Private Equity fund targets healthcare providers, suppliers of medical products and service providers in the healthcare market. Gilde Healthcare Venture & Growth invests in medtech, healthtech and therapeutics in Europe and North America.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.gildehealthcare.com.