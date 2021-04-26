

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More Than Gourmet, Inc. is recalling around 6,896 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and veal broth and stock products citing the potential to be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hydraulic oil, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves 12-oz plastic squeeze bottle of KITCHEN ACCOMPLICE ORGANIC Beef BONE BROTH Concentrate and 16-oz. plastic cup of MORE THAN GOURMET Demi-Glace Gold CLASSIC FRENCH DEMI-GLACE.



The KITCHEN ACCOMPLICE products have lot code MFGA21060A5613, MFGA21060B5613 & MFGA21098B5613 with Use by/Sell by date of 3/1/2023 & 4/8/2023.



The MORE THAN GOURMET Demi-Glace Gold product cup has lot code MFGA21097A0205 with Use by/Sell by date of 4/7/2023.



The ready-to-eat broth and stock items were produced on March 1, 2021, April 7, 2021 and April 8, 2021. The affected products bear establishment number '27446' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors across the United States.



The Akron, Ohio-based company initiated the recall after identifying a malfunction in a piece of processing equipment.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



In recent incidents involving possible contamination with extraneous materials, the FSIS in early April warned against about 39 pounds of raw ground chorizo sausage products for hard pieces of crystalline material.



Nestle Prepared Foods, part of Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA, in January recalled around 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat or NRTE pepperoni hot pockets due to possible presence of glass and hard plastic.



