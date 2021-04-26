Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) ("Tevano", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol (FSE: 7RB).

The Company's assigned international securities identification number is (ISIN: CA88165V1076) and its German securities identification number is (WKN: A2QQTE). The Company's shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TEVO).

David Bajwa, CEO of Tevano commented: "We are pleased to announce the listing of our shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As one of the largest exchanges in the world, our cross listing we believe will assist in trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Tevano by institutional and retail investors across the Europe".

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest exchanges, behind only the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. With over 3,000 international companies listed, investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent over 30 per cent of the world's investment capital.

About Tevano

Tevano is the developer of Health Shield, an innovative AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. Health Shield devices can be placed at all entrances that patrons and/or employees use to gain access to buildings. The Health Shield device is supported by a cloud software solution that can be used to manage multiple devices and provide detailed reporting and analysis. Tevano benefits from an equity-based relationship with kiosk and screen-based technology leader, Nevatronix. Management believes the relationship provides Tevano with access to highly robust supply chains and gives the company a unique capacity to react to and service evolving commercial markets for health tracking technologies.

