Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Lombard Capital PLC - Directors loans

PR Newswire

London, April 26

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Directors' loans

Lombard announces that the directors of Lombard, have entered into loan agreements with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Waste and Recycling Solutions Limited ("WARS").

The loans provided to WARS, which are unsecured, repayable on demand and interest free, amount to £128,000 in aggregate.

The purpose of the loans is to provide short term liquidity to allow WARS to satisfy its payment obligations. The group is currently dependent on this funding to ensure it can meet its obligations as and when they fall due. However, there are a number of funding opportunities which are at promising stages of development and the directors are cautiously optimistic that one of these will come to fruition and alleviate the cash flow requirements.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021

© 2021 PR Newswire
