ACRE, a global leader providing state-of-the-art security systems, announced today the acquisition of TDS based in Dublin, Ireland. This purchase will enhance ACRE's strategic expansion plans for strengthening the product portfolio and geography in the UK and Europe and bringing new cloud-based visitor management and access control products to North America.

This is ACRE's first acquisition since being acquired March 11 by Triton Partners.

TDS provides cloud-based workspace solutions that will complement the existing ACRE portfolio including the Vanderbilt, RS2, and Open Options brands.

TDS, which was founded by Frank Hart in 1990, has developed a portfolio of products including cloud-based visitor management, life safety and access control applications. TDS is a fast-growing company leveraging the accelerated adoption of digitized off-premise solutions in the security space.

ACRE's CEO, Joseph Grillo, stated that this transaction will continue to expand ACRE's competitive position. "We believe we can assist the excellent management team at TDS to leverage our existing reseller channels and end users to help grow this business globally under the ACRE umbrella," commented Grillo.

Frank Hart, TDS Founder and CEO affirmed, "This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for TDS. We are delighted to join ACRE with its strong global reach, which will accelerate our growth plans and support our ambitions to be the top provider of smart workplace solutions for enterprise businesses. TDS's senior board member Sean Murphy and I are particularly excited to work with Joe Grillo and the management team to further strengthen ACRE's position as the global leader in the delivery of integrated technologies and services."

Frank Hart and Sean Murphy will remain with TDS as CEO and Director Board Member respectively.

Financial details of the transaction were not released.

About ACRE:

ACRE is a global leader in the delivery of integrated technologies and services. Since its formation in 2012, ACRE has played an instrumental role in the development and implementation of security technology initiatives on a global scale. Its Vanderbilt, Comnet, Open Options and RS2 brands deliver advanced solutions to thousands of customers around the world. Today, ACRE employs more than 400 employees in more than 25 countries. For more information, visit www.acre-co.com

About TDS:

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Ireland, TDS is a leading provider of smart work -place products including visitor management, life safety and access control software solutions, counting some of the world's biggest and most prestigious organisations as our customer base. TDS has over 30 years' experience supporting clients with 3000+ sites and over 25 million users worldwide. For further information, visit www.timedatasecurity.com

