

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased in March, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Producer prices increased 6.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.8 percent rise in February.



The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, electricity and basic metals from March last year.



Import prices grew 7.7 percent annually in March and export prices rose by 6.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.4 percent in March, following a 1.7 percent increase in the prior month.



