Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary Amplify Games are elated to welcome Renee Gittins, Executive Director of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA), as an advisor for Amplify's upcoming gaming technology platform.

As a passionate advocate and connector for developers and diversity in the gaming industry, Renee is bringing invaluable guidance to the Amplify Team. Renee is also the CEO of the independent studio Stumbling Cat, allowing her to bring first-hand experience to make the Amplify Games platform empowering and accessible for indie developers and studios.

"I could immediately see Renee's passion and commitment to bettering the gaming industry and couldn't be more excited about her joining us and positively influencing our platform." says Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games. "She brings an invaluable voice and connections to our team."

Amplify Games joined the IGDA earlier this year, connecting them with a vast community of more than 30,000 games industry professionals around the world. This partnership has continued to grow the opportunity for developers and communities to join the Amplify Alliance. The Amplify Team is looking forward to announcing more of these new partnerships soon.

"I am thrilled to be part of this effort to help game developers, influencers, and gamers work together in a healthier ecosystem. This is a perfect solution to oversaturated digital stores and ineffective marketing efforts." says Renee Gittins, Executive Director of the IGDA. "I am excited to help connect gamers with the right games for them, while best supporting the developers and influencers that made that connection and game possible."

With the help of Renee and an alliance of esteemed partners, Amplify Games will continue to build its new gaming platform that'll provide more power and freedom to developers, content creators, and the gaming community.

About Renee Gittins

Renee Gittins is the Executive Director of the International Game Developers Association, and a multi-disciplinary leader with expertise in software engineering and creative direction. As the youngest Executive Director to ever lead the IGDA, she has made great strides in strengthening its global reach and representing game developers in both media and government relations. Forbes recognized these efforts in 2020, naming her to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Games.

She is a passionate advocate and connector for developers and diversity in the game industry, with a background that spans across engineering, design, and production. She is outspoken about initiatives to increase diversity both within the game industry and gaming overall to help the game industry grow and improve for everyone.

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain and NFT's can provide to meet those needs is what will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of huge opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company owns a gaming platform Amplify Games Inc changing the way video games are distributed and promoted. BlockchainK2 is also invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The company's wholly owned subsidiary iRecover Inc is working to implement the findings and principles of behaviorism, social neurodevelopment, and behavioral economics in a blockchain based application to support individuals recovering from addiction. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

