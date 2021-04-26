

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence improved in April, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 93.9 in April from 84.0 in February.



The business confidence index increased to 94.8 in April from 87.7 in the previous month.



The industrial sentiment index grew to 102.3 in April from 95.4 in the preceding month.



The measure of confidence in construction fell to 110.9 from 116.4 in the prior month, while that for trade rose to 94.9 from 86.9.



The consumer confidence improved to 94.7 in April from 87.0 a month ago.



