ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in April, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 75.9 percent in April from 74.7 percent in March.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 76.2 percent in April from 75.6 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 111.0 in April from 110.8 in March.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index decreased to 107.4 in April from 110.2 in the previous month.



