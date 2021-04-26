Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLR7 ISIN: US36257Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: 18WA 
Tradegate
26.04.21
12:46 Uhr
22,700 Euro
+0,300
+1,34 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GSX TECHEDU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GSX TECHEDU INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,90022,90012:49
22,10022,70012:49
PR Newswire
26.04.2021 | 08:13
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GSX Techedu Inc. to Change its NYSE Ticker Symbol

BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: GSX), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from "GSX" to "GOTU." Trading under the new ticker symbol will begin on May 6, 2021.

About GSX Techedu Inc.

GSX Techedu is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotu K12 as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses through the brand Gaotu College. The Company adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

GSX Techedu Inc.

Ms. Sandy Qin, CFA
Investor Relations Director
E-mail: ir@genshuixue.com

Christensen

In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gsx@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

SOURCE GSX Techedu Inc.
Related Links

www.genshuixue.com
GSX TECHEDU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.