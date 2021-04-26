JSC Halyk Bank: INFORMATION NOTE TO THE -2

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK 26-Apr-2021 / 10:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- JOINT STOCK COMPANY 'HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN' (40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan) INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK In accordance with Clause 6 of Article 51 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies," the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank announces the results of absent voting at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank held on 23 April 2021 by absent voting without holding an in-person general meeting of shareholders (hereinafter also referred to as the "General Shareholders' Meeting"). The items included in agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting, and resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and the absent voting results: 1. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting: "On approval of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank." Resolution adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and absent voting results: To approve the Agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank as stated by the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank on the second item in minutes to the meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank by absent voting No.13 dated 5 March 2021). Total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank - 9,673,972,671. Total number of votes of shareholders participating at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting by absent voting was 9,389,032,541. "For" - 9,389,032,541, "Against" - 0, " Abstain" - 0, "Take no part in the voting" - 0. The resolution was passed by majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank presented at the meeting. 2. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting: "On approval of JSC Halyk Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020." Resolution adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and absent voting results: To approve the annual financial statements of JSC Halyk Bank for the year ended 31 December 2020, taking into account the independent auditor's report, which have been submitted for consideration of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. Total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank - 9,673,972,671. Total number of votes of shareholders participating at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting by absent voting was 9,389,032,541. "For" - 9,389,032,541, "Against" - 0, " Abstain" - 0, "Take no part in the voting" - 0. The resolution was passed by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. 3. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting: "On approval of the procedure of distribution of JSC Halyk Bank's net income for 2020. On adoption of a resolution on payment of dividends on JSC Halyk Bank's common shares. On approval of the amount of dividend per common share of JSC Halyk Bank." Resolution adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and absent voting results: To approve the following procedure of distribution of net income of JSC Halyk Bank received by the results of the 2020 financial and operating performance of JSC Halyk Bank: part of net income to be allocated for payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Halyk Bank (ISIN KZ000A0LE0S4): name: JSC Halyk Bank; location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Av., Medeu district, A26M3K5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan; bank and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan; BIC - NBRKKZKX, correspondent account - KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN - 940140000385, Beneficiary Code - 14; the dividend payment period: 2020; the amount of dividend per common share: KZT18.00; the dividend payment start date: 1 June 2021; the timing and form of dividend payments: the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, as of 00:00 a.m. 26 April 2021 (Almaty time); the dividend payment form - bank transfer. Part of net income of JSC Halyk Bank for 2020, which is remained after payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Halyk Bank, shall not be distributed and shall be allocated to retained earnings. Total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank - 9,673,972,671. Total number of votes of shareholders participating at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting by absent voting was 9,389,032,541. "For" - 9,389,032,541, "Against" - 0, " Abstain" - 0, "Take no part in the voting" - 0. The resolution was passed by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. 4. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting: "On consideration of the 2020 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank." Resolution adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and absent voting results: To take note of the 2020 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank presented for consideration of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank and acknowledge the activity of the Board of Directors and performance of functions by the members of the Board of Directors as positive. Total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank - 9,673,972,671. Total number of votes of shareholders participating at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting by absent voting was 9,389,032,541. "For" - 9,389,032,541, "Against" - 0, " Abstain" - 0, "Take no part in the voting" - 0. The resolution was passed by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. 5. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting: "On informing shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank on the amount and structure of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank." Resolution adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and absent voting results: To take note of the information on the amount and structure of remuneration of the members of Board of Directors and Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank, as proposed for consideration of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. Total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank - 9,673,972,671. Total number of votes of shareholders participating at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting by absent voting was 9,389,032,541. "For" - 9,389,032,541, "Against" - 0, " Abstain" - 0, "Take no part in the voting" - 0. The resolution was passed by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. 6. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting: "On approval of the amendments to the Methodology for determining the value of shares upon their redemption by JSC Halyk Bank on the unorganized securities market by approving the revised version." Resolution adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and absent voting results: 1. To approve the amendments to the Methodology for determining the value of shares upon their redemption by JSC Halyk Bank on the unorganized securities market by approving the revised version, as proposed for consideration of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. 2. To invalidate the Methodology for determining the value of shares upon their redemption by JSC Halyk Bank on the unorganized securities market, approved by the resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank contained in the minutes No.28 dated 23 April 2010, as amended and supplemented in accordance with resolutions of the General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank contained in the minutes No.30 dated 19 April 2012, No.34 dated 25 April 2014, No.37 dated 22 April 2016, and No.42 dated 18 April 2019. Total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank - 9,673,972,671. Total number of votes of shareholders participating at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting by absent voting was 9,389,032,541. "For" - 8,820,444,412, "Against" - 518,211,949, "Abstain" - 50,376,180, "Take no part in the voting" - 284,940,130. The resolution was passed by qualified majority out of total number of JSC Halyk Bank voting shares, in accordance with Article 36-2 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies" and Article 26-2 of JSC Halyk Bank Charter. 7. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting: "On consideration of information on shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials, and on results of consideration thereof." Resolution adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and absent voting results: To take note of the information on shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials, and on results of consideration thereof, as proposed for consideration of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. Total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank - 9,673,972,671. Total number of votes of shareholders participating at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting by absent voting was 9,389,032,541. "For" - 9,389,032,541, "Against" - 0, " Abstain" - 0, "Take no part in the voting" - 0. The resolution was passed by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. Board of Directors JSC Halyk Bank =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 100653 EQS News ID: 1188182 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link:

