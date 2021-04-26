In its maiden venture into solar power generation, state-run Coal India Limited will set up a 100 MW plant and sell the electricity produced to state utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for 25 years.From pv magazine India Coal India Limited, which accounts for around 80% of the country's domestic coal production, has announced it has signed its first power purchase agreement (PPA) for the sale of solar electricity. The coal producer signed the PPA with Gujarat state utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to sell the power generated by the 100 MW solar plant for INR2.20/kWh (€0.024) for ...

