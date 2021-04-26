Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.04.2021 | 11:46
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company

TwentyFour Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 26

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B90J5Z95

Issuer Name

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

Yes

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5%0.000000Below 5%Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.1030760.0000005.103076

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B90J5Z95Below 5%Below 5%
Sub Total 8.ABelow 5%Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Asset Management PLC
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Asset Managers Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Asset Management PLC
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Asset Investments Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Aberdeen plcStandard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Standard Capital Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Asset Management PLC
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Asset Management PLC
Standard Life Aberdeen plcAberdeen Standard Investments Taiwan Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

12. Date of Completion

23-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Aberdeen, United Kingdom

