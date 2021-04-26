

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than four years in March driven by energy prices, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



Producer price inflation climbed to 6.3 percent in March from 0.6 percent in February. This was the highest rate since February 2017, when prices advanced 7.4 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation improved to 4 percent from 2.5 percent.



Energy prices surged 12.2 percent annually. Prices of intermediate goods and capital goods grew 7.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Consumer goods prices rose 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 2.5 percent, in contrast to a 1.7 percent fall in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de