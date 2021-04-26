Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2JR ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 Ticker-Symbol: 4VK 
Tradegate
22.04.21
16:20 Uhr
193,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
168,00174,0007:00
190,00192,0012:03
PR Newswire
26.04.2021 | 12:04
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aon Plc - Aon plc - Form 8.1 - Share Buyback

Aon plc - Form 8.1 - Share Buyback

LONDON, U.K, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1.KEYINFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)Aon plc
Company dealt inAon plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Class A ordinary shares, $0.01 nominal value per share
Dateofdealing19 April 2021 to 23 April 2021

2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3.DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback188,788$233.40 to $239.76

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g.CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Productname,
e.g.calloption		Writing,selling,purchasing,varying etc.Numberofsecuritiestowhichtheoptionrelates (Note 7)ExercisepriceType,e.g.American,European etc.ExpirydateOptionmoneypaid/receivedper unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g.calloption		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Natureoftransaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPriceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap11

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO

Date of disclosure26 April 2021
ContactnameLeslie Follmer
Telephonenumber312-381-3310
Nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichactinginconcertAon plc
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusAon plc
AON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.