Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hemnet Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (60/21)

On request of Hemnet Group AB, company registration number 559088-4440, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from April 27, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 101,131,478 shares. Short Name: HEM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 101,131,478 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015671995 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 223061 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis April 27 up to and including April 29, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information, see pages 24-26 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB