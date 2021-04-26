

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said the Bulgarian site is the first Aurubis primary smelter to receive the Copper Mark certification. The Copper Mark requires participants to fulfill 32 internationally recognized sustainability criteria. The certification process took place within 12 months. Aurubis noted that the Copper Mark fully aligns with its Sustainability Strategy.



'Our goal is for all Aurubis smelters to receive the Copper Mark, so our sites in Hamburg and Lünen will be the next to start the audit process,' said Roland Harings, Aurubis AG Chief Executive Officer.



