AECI Limited - Notice of AGM & No Change Statement

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, RELEASE OF INTEGRATED REPORT, AVAILABILITY OF AFS AND GUARANTORS' AFS AND NOTICE OF AGM

No change statement

With regard to the audited results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020, shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Company's annual financial statements have been distributed to shareholders today, 26 April 2021, and contain no modifications to the audited results which were published on SENS on 24 February 2021. We further confirm that there have been no changes to the auditor's report which was referenced in the Company's audited results announcement and made available at the Company's registered office on the same date as the release of the audited results.

Integrated report

AECI's integrated report for the year ended 31 December 2020 has also been released today and is available at https://investor.aeciworld.com/s/AECI2020integratedreport.pdf

Annual financial statements

The Group annual financial statements are available at https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5ef9c6ed308afe044f73cd35/t/6035dfbede6b392977b39353/1614143443906/full-afs-2020.pdf and are also available for inspection at the Company's registered office.

Noteholders should note that the annual financial statements for each of the guarantors (namely AECI Mining Limited, AECI Mauritius Ltd, Chemical Services Limited and Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited) to the Company's Domestic Medium Term Note Programme for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be available for inspection at the Company's registered office from today.

Noteholders are further advised that the audit report on the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 of each of the guarantors was unqualified, with no modifications applicable.

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 97th annual general meeting of AECI shareholders will be held at AECI Place, Ground Floor, The Woodlands, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 at 09h00 to transact the business as stated in the annual general meeting notice that is available at https://investor.aeciworld.com/s/2020noticeofagm.pdf

Salient dates

2021 Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of annual general meeting Friday, 16 April Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting Tuesday, 11 May Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting Friday, 14 May Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting to be lodged by * 09h00 on Friday, 21 May

* Any proxies not lodged by this time must be handed to the Chairman of the annual general meeting or, failing him, the Group Company Secretary immediately prior to such proxy exercising his/her right to vote at the annual general meeting.

Woodmead, Sandton

26 April 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)