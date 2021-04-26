New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has signed a new software service agreement with the third largest producer of premium distilled product brands, worldwide.

DGTL's most recent major account signing has over 4,800 employees, global headquarters located in Chicago, Illinois, parent company offices located in Osaka, Japan, and owns large scale distilleries in: Scotland, Spain, Japan, Mexico, and the USA.

Third to Diageo and Pernod Ricard, this latest key account signing owns the top selling bourbon brand in the world and is recognized as the first to bring premium Japanese single malt brands to a global consumer market, via a $16 billion USD acquisition.

The initial campaign in the service agreement is set to deliver video-based influencer content showcasing innovative product applications to a global consumer market. This alternative digital marketing content distribution strategy has been implemented effectively in other recent campaigns for global brand customers, such as PepsiCo.

DGTL anticipates more activation proposals from this new global brand customer and is currently managing requests for proposals for new accounts, and new campaigns, from other international leaders within the CPG, Sports Entertainment and Gaming, Healthcare and Retail industries. For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com, or contact:

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in high growth industry subsectors such as social media, streaming, gaming and other disruptive point solution software, via a blend of unique M&A (merger and acquisition) capitalization structures.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as " DGTL ", the OTCQB exchange as " DGTHF ", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as " A2QB0L ".

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns.

Hashoff currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators. Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including DraftKings, Door Dash, Vertone, Anheuser Busch-InBev, PepsiCo. Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, Ulta Beauty, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.[i]

