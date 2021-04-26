Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - Eric Finlayson, Chairman of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Armstrong-Montoya as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective today.

"Sarah has had a long history with the Ivanhoe group of companies, having held various senior management positions since she joined in 2010. Sarah joined Cordoba in 2016 as Vice President, General Counsel and in June 2018 became President of subsidiary Minerales Cordoba S.A.S. Since then, Sarah has been managing all in-country operations in Colombia and has successfully established Cordoba as a respected explorer and developer within the country. There is no better person to deliver Cordoba's vision of becoming a responsible copper and gold producer in Colombia, and most importantly, being a trusted partner to the Government of Colombia and our local stakeholders by delivering the highest standards of environmental and social performance," commented Mr. Finlayson, who served as interim President and Chief Executive Officer since April 1, 2019 and is returning to full-time duties as President of Cordoba's majority shareholder High Power Exploration (HPX).

Prior to joining the Ivanhoe Group, Sarah worked on several prominent global mining transactions during roles at Xstrata Copper, Linklaters and Corrs Chambers Westgarth, serving in positions both as in-house and external counsel. Within the Ivanhoe Group, Sarah was formerly General Counsel of HPX and Chief Legal Counsel, Asia of SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Sarah has extensive experience in emerging markets, having directed many transactions throughout Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Her emerging markets expertise ranges from mining-specific projects to structured capital market transactions, M&A, takeovers, complex cross-border joint ventures and earn-ins, and international arbitration proceedings, bringing a wealth of international experience to her new Cordoba role. Furthermore, she is fully bilingual in Spanish and English.

"I am honoured to be appointed as President and CEO of Cordoba and proud to be working with a group that prioritizes environmental and social performance, including the empowerment and recognition of women in mining. Colombia is becoming a major player in Latin American mining, and its significance in global mining will only continue to grow over the next decade. I am looking forward to making Cordoba part of this success," said Ms. Armstrong-Montoya.

Pursuant to its Long Term Incentive and Stock Option Plans, Cordoba has granted an aggregate of 12,500 Deferred Share Units and 66,666 stock options to certain non-executive directors and has also granted an aggregate of 20,833 Restricted Share Units and 20,833 stock options to certain employees.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $1.20 per share and one third will vest on each of April 23, 2022, April 23, 2023 and April 23, 2024. The stock options expire on April 23, 2026. The Restricted Share Units will vest as to one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

