Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A110VV ISIN: SE0005794617 Ticker-Symbol: 30S 
Frankfurt
26.04.21
08:03 Uhr
2,410 Euro
-0,010
-0,41 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANIONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANIONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2021 | 14:05
59 Leser



Saniona AB: Saniona to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

PRESS RELEASE

April 26, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences as follows:

Redeye Orphan Day
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 6:15 a.m. EDT / 12:15 CET
Corporate presentation by Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona
Webcast Link: https://www.redeye.se/events/802433/theme-orphan-apr-28th

Kempen Life Science Conference: Autoimmune, Metabolic and Infectious disease companies
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
1:1 meetings only
More information: https://www.kempen.com/en/securities/events/life-sciences-conference

Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit
Friday, May 21, 2021 (on demand)
Corporate presentation by Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona, and Rudolf Baumgartner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Development at Saniona

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer12/sanion/3240216 (" rel=)

Redeye Growth Day
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT / 15:00 CET
Corporate presentation by Jason Amello, Chief Financial Officer of Saniona
Webcast Link: https://www.redeye.se/events/808637/redeye-growth-day-2021

As available, these events will be made accessible and archived for approximately 90 days on the Saniona website in the Company Presentations section: www.saniona.com.

For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on 26 April2021.

About Saniona
Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company's lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona's robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical development. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachment

  • Spring conference press release_04.26.21 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51e223df-7132-4341-ad2a-32d0c07c68b3)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
