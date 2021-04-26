

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drugmaker Sanofi said it has entered into an agreement with Covid vaccine maker Moderna to help manufacture up to 200 million doses of the vaccine in the United States starting in September 2021.



With the deal, Sanofi becomes the only company that helps to manufacture three different COVID-19 vaccines to support the global supply demands amid the ongoing pandemic.



Sanofi said it will leverage its established infrastructure and manufacturing expertise at its site in Ridgefield, New Jercy, to perform fill and finish of up to 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.



Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi, said, 'We are one of the few pharmaceutical companies to leverage many industrial partnerships to improve global supply and access to COVID-19 vaccines, while in parallel, also continuing to develop our two COVID-19 vaccine programs.'



Earlier this year, Sanofi announced the company will provide support to BioNTech for 125 million doses for the European Union. In February, the company announced one of its manufacturing site in France would support Johnson & Johnson for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine at a rate of approximately 12 million doses per month.



The company said it continues to be actively involved in discussions with governments and organizations to identify additional areas of pandemic response.



In addition, the company continues to prioritize development of its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates.



Sanofi is collaborating with GSK on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate using the same recombinant protein-based manufacturing technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines, combined with GSK's established pandemic adjuvant platform.



The company is also developing a messenger RNA vaccine in partnership with Translate Bio.



