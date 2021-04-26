

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) said its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the company's common stock.



Based on a closing price of $11.99 as of April 23, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 5.7 percent. The dividend is payable on May 18, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021.



