Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMRS ISIN: US0537346043 Ticker-Symbol: VG2B 
Tradegate
26.04.21
12:35 Uhr
0,965 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVINGER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVINGER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9550,99516:01
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2021 | 14:32
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avinger, Inc.: Avinger to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 6, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.

To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-862-298-0850. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at http://www.avinger.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Avinger's website, www.avinger.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and TigereyeTM family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Follow Avinger on Twitter and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Mark Weinswig
Chief Financial Officer
Avinger, Inc.
(650) 241-7916
ir@avinger.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641958/Avinger-to-Announce-First-Quarter-2021-Results-on-May-6-2021

AVINGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.