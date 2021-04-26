The Turkish Ministry of Energy has completed, thus far, only the tender's first 60 MW tranche, and the four winning bids ranged from $0.0248/kWh to $0.0335/kWh. The other tranches of the procurement exercise will be finalized over the next few days.Turkey's Ministry of Energy has allocated 60 MW of installed PV power in the first tranche of the 1 GW PV tender it launched on March 8, and for which the shortlisted bidders were announced a week later. The ministry selected four projects with, each, a capacity of 15 MW. Two projects are planned to be located in the Adiyaman province of southeastern ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...