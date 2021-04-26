FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 23 April 2021 was 904.32p (ex income) 902.71p (cum income) ex dividend .

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

26 April 2021