WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Recognized as an Honorable Mention Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today announced that WidePoint was recognized as a Honorable Mention Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global. [1]

"WidePoint is honored to be named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global," stated Jin Kang, WidePoint's chief executive officer. "As the world's leading research and advisory company, Gartner continues to set the standard for enterprise technology best practices. In our opinion, WidePoint's inclusion in this important research reflects positively on the strength of our managed services offering and the security and scalability of our mobility management platform."

According to the report , "Managed mobility services have evolved into two themes, one on sourcing and logistics, the other centered on full outsourcing and geographic coverage."[1]

Todd Dzyak, president of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp., added,"WidePoint offers a complete set of scalable MMS capabilities. WidePoint's secure MMS solutions support noteworthy MMS projects including the U.S. 2020 Decennial Census, and deliver full outsourcing services to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and numerous organizations including military, transportation and financial enterprises, among others. We are focused on security as a key differentiator and proud that WidePoint is named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

