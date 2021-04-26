New Amplitude Partner Ecosystem helps customers accelerate the business impact of digital product innovation

Amplitude, the Digital Optimization System, today announced the Amplitude Partner Ecosystem, an industry-first program which brings together more than 40 founding partners to help customers accelerate and optimize digital transformation and product innovation strategies.

"Today, businesses have two options: Become a digital disruptor or be digitally disrupted. Digital products are now at the center of the innovation agenda, requiring new approaches and solutions to optimize and accelerate value creation," said Lisa Hopkins, VP of Partnerships at Amplitude. "Our ecosystem brings together a network of partners at the forefront of digital disruption to make it easy for every business to build the right digital strategies and transform experiences. We look forward to working with and expanding our partner network to help our customers on their digital journeys."

By joining the Amplitude Partner Ecosystem, partners gain access to a range of resources and benefits, including Amplitude technical experts, training and certification programs, and joint sales and marketing opportunities, making it easier than ever to build and deliver innovative solutions to customer problems and cultivate new business opportunities. More than 40 ecosystem partners have joined as founding members, with the intent to add new partners on an ongoing basis. Two categories of partners include:

Solution partners: Amplitude partners with a network of global systems integrators, consultancies and digital agencies to provide business transformation strategy, best practices and technology implementation support. Founding member solution partners include Accenture, Converteo, Phiture and ConsultMyApp.

Technology integrations: The ecosystem includes technology integrations across 16 software categories to build and deliver end-to-end customer engagement processes. A sample of founding member integration partners include:

Marketing Automation: Integrations with marketing technologies, including Braze, Airship and Iterable, leverage Amplitude behavioral data to help marketing teams run more targeted, personalized campaigns and understand how campaign engagement impacts business metrics such as retention and loyalty.

Attribution: Amplitude integrates with attribution technologies, including Branch, AppsFlyer and Singular, to combine attribution data with behavioral data for more granular campaign analysis and to optimize marketing return on investment.

Customer Data Platform (CDP): Amplitude integrates with CDPs, including Segment and mParticle, to help product and analytics teams more easily query the data in the CDP to gain faster access to insights.

"We are very happy to support Amplitude's customers to bring data and behavioural analytics at the heart of their digital product strategy thanks to our team of certified consultants," said Pierre-Adrien Lair, Lead Analytics at Converteo.

"Amplitude is a fantastic partner and a critical element of the growth ecosystem; they have a fantastic product and the team here at Phiture know it intimately. Phiture helps app publishers to leverage Amplitude to the fullest to derive actionable insight and measure the impact of growth initiatives against the KPIs that matter most. Phiture brings expertise in Data Governance, Product Intelligence and Growth Marketing, while Amplitude brings a best-in-class Insights Solution with excellent integrations to other tools in the marketing stack and keeps pace with the ever-evolving needs of the marketplace," said Andy Carvell, Partner and CoFounder, Phiture Mobile Growth Consultancy.

Today, Amplitude also unveiled the industry's first Digital Optimization System, a unified system to help businesses connect digital product innovation to business outcomes and answer the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?"

To learn more about the Amplitude Digital Optimization Ecosystem and joining the Amplitude Partner Program, visit: amplitude.com/partners.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the Digital Optimization System. Powered by the proprietary Amplitude Behavioral Graph, the Digital Optimization System enables organizations to see and predict which combination of features and actions translate to business outcomes from loyalty to lifetime value and intelligently adapt each experience in real-time based on these insights. Amplitude is the brain behind more than 45,000 digital products at over 1,000 enterprise customers and 23 of the Fortune 100, helping them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" Learn more at www.amplitude.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005490/en/

Contacts:

Clarity PR for Amplitude

Kerry Rothery

Amplitude@clarity.pr