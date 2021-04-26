DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Update on Upcoming AGM

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Update on Upcoming AGM 26-Apr-2021 / 13:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Update on COVID-19 and upcoming Annual General Meeting ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 26 April 2021: As previously indicated, the annual general meeting of Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator with a growing presence in the UK, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 29 April 2021 at 11:30 am BST at Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2, D02 YT21. In light of the continuing restrictions on public gatherings and non-essential travel in response to the COVID-19 crisis, shareholders will not be able to attend this week's AGM in person, but will be able to access and participate fully in the meeting through a virtual meeting platform (as described below). Dalata regrets the need to take this step, but it does so willingly to safeguard its shareholders' and employees' health and make the AGM as safe and efficient as possible. Members can access the virtual meeting platform at: https://web.lumiagm.com Meeting ID: 146-521-744 Upon entry members will be prompted for their unique shareholder reference number ("SRN") and PIN. These can be found printed on the Forms of Proxy, or otherwise obtained by members holding interests in Dalata shares through the Euroclear Bank System or as CREST depository interests (CDIs) from their stockbroker or other intermediary. A user guide for members attending the meeting remotely is published on our website alongside the notice of the AGM and other papers. https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investors/shareholder-centreagm Members will be given the opportunity to ask questions and vote at the AGM via the virtual meeting platform. Alternatively, members may submit questions relating to the business of the meeting in advance by email to companysecretarial@dalatahotelgroup.com or by post to the Company's registered office (in either case, to be received no later than Monday, 26 April). Questions submitted using this mechanism will be addressed by the Chair at the meeting where possible. Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

